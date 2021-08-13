Need Some Censorship But We Shouldn't Go Backwards: Ajay Devgn on OTT

Ajay Devgn on OTT content censorship.
Ajay Devgn, whose film Bhuj: The Pride of India just dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, will also soon make his digital debut with the series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. The actor speaking to The Quint opens up about OTT censorship and how he had to show his film to the Indian Army to get their approval.
Any possibility that Bhuj: The Pride of India might get a theatre release later?
Ajay Devgn: I don't think so, it's too late for that. There's a commitment to Disney. Now, it's their product, it's their call. It was committed one-and-a-half-years back. We were releasing this actually last August, but because the process got delayed, because the lockdown and all we couldn't shoot and things like that, it got delayed, but it was already committed. And for me, theatres are theatres. But the fact is that also, when you make a product, as an actor, or as a director, or a producer, or any technician, we want maximum people to come and see it, like it or not like it, at least you want them to see it and OTT is a great platform where we have maximum viewership. Like we were discussing, people are recognising actors in shows like The Family Man, and a lot of other shows. So that appreciation if you're getting on whatever platform it is, why wouldn't you want them?
You are also doing a web series, Rudra. So what made you choose this medium and what is the difference that you see when you're working on a film and working on a web series?
Ajay Devgn: I think it's a good balance, films and once in a while OTT if there's a great show. Why not?
The shooting process is the same, time taken is the same. As an actor, maybe you can take a little more liberties, where a film you have to complete it in two hours, when you're performing a scene, you have to finish the line faster, you can't waste time. You can't take your time grasping things. But here you can really have your pauses and performance. So, this is a nice difference.
There is this constant debate about OTT censorship. Now that you are all set to make a digital debut with a web series what is your take on it?
The Defence Ministry has written to the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) asking them to direct producers of movies and web series to seek permission from the ministry before airing films depicting the Indian Army or military personnel. Did you have to do the same for Bhuj?
Don't you think there is always a fear that a war film may become jingoistic?
Ajay Devgn: There has to be a balance. I think if the balance tips you are screwed. It's a very thin line.
Because as a creative person you want to do so much more but have so many restrictions.
Ajay Devgn: Like in Rudra I was doing something... so one of the guys finds out who the murderer is, the dialogue was 'Woh, taxi wala hai'. So it was like don't say taxi wala because then taxi guys union will get offended. So we had to change the lines. So it's very complicated. If you have a characters name who is negative, who is given a surname, which is a typical surname. They will wake up, so you can't. So you have to make it a Kumar, make it something generic.
So, what went into playing Vijay Karnik in Bhuj?
Ajay Devgn: I think it's a great story to tell. It's just not about Vijay Karnik. Bhuj is about a lot of heroes, and Bhuj is about those women who had nothing to do with Army, Navy or Air Force. Without those women, it was an impossible task. So it's a story of a lot of people. It's a story of a battle, a battle, which if we would have lost...There was 99% chances that we had lost it. And if we had lost, India would have been divided and that whole section would have not been a part of India. So, it's a great story to tell.
What's the update on Maidaan?
Ajay Devgn: We need to complete it. It's a brilliant film, shaped up so well. Fabulous. It would be one of my best films and I can say that.
