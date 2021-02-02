'Adipurush': Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Drama Goes on Floors

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Ramayana. Prabhas will play a role inspired by Ram while Saif Ali Khan's character is based on Ravana. The film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Kannada as well. It is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut and will be Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar's third film together after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

The film had run into controversy in December last year over a comment that Saif Ali Khan had made about his character. He told Mumbai Mirror that Adipurush would portray Raavan as "humane". "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose," he said. Saif later retracted his statement after receiving backlash from many, including BJP leader Ram Kadam. In a statement, the actor said that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone, and that the film will present the epic without any 'distortions'.

Adipurush releases on 11 August, 2022.