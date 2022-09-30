'Adipurush' First Look: Prabhas Transforms Into Lord Ram in Om Raut's Epic-Drama

Taking to social media, the Prabhas shared his first look poster from the film with the fans and wrote, "Aarambh (The Beginning) Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP."

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen wearing a dhoti and a vest, with his hair tied up, to don the role of Raghava. The actor can be seen portraying Lord Ram's warrior side as he shoots towards the sky with a bow and arrow, with his knees bent on the gorund. The background looks luminious with a bright fire-like glow in the sky.