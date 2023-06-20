Adipurush Box Office Day 4: Prabhas' Film Sees Massive Drop, Earns Rs 8 Crore

Prabhas in a still from Adipurush.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon collected a meagre Rs 8 crore, as per a report by Box Office India on Monday, 19 June. The film enjoyed a strong opening over the weekend collecting Rs 300 crore worldwide. However, due to the backlash the film has received it has failed to pass the Monday test.
On its first Monday, the box office collections dropped by a whopping 75 percent, as per Box Office India. It collected around Rs 8-9 crore
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a steep drop in its earning due to the widespread backlash against the film.
The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage as part of the cast. Adipurush is a retelling of the revered Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. The titular role is essayed by Prabhas, while Kriti plays the role of Janaki. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is playing the figure of Ravan or Lankesh.
