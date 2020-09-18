Using One’s Death as Personal Vendetta is a New Low: Sayani Gupta

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has given rise to many questions, and once again the topic of nepotism has resurfaced, thanks to Kangana Ranaut. She had claimed some time back that Sushant was pushed to kill himself by the ‘Bollywood mafia’. While some are talking about the 'nepo gang' and how manipulative they are, there are a few celebrities who are of the opinion that the good and bad exist in every industry and we need to also look at the positives. Actors Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo, who were seen in Four More Shots Please! Season 2 recently, share their views with The Quint.

Maanvi says, “Sushant’s death was very disturbing because we have seen him become a star. At that time the disturbing part was the mental health conversation. For me that was the most important conversation that time, but somehow that didn’t happen at all. It just completely derailed from that. I was also equally surprised. I remember putting out a tweet where I said 'how is this justified'?” On the other hand, Sayani Gupta says that all this is being done only for attention. “There are a number of people like us who have come from the outside. This is a hard industry, it’s very, very gruelling. Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui took 17 years to make it in the industry. You have Radhika’s (Apte) example, you have too many examples in front of you where you have seen that people have stuck it out. They had the perseverance and finally got where they wanted to.” “I cannot imagine how low one can be if you are using somebody’s death as a personal vendetta” She added.