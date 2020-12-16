Abhishek Chaubey Set to Direct Film on Hockey Wizard Dhyan Chand

Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey is set to direct a biopic on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the makers announced on Tuesday, 15 December.
Taking to Twitter producer Ronnie Screwvala wrote, "1500+ goals, 3 Olympic gold medals, and a story of India’s pride... It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next with #AbhishekChaubey - a biopic on the Hockey Wizard of India- #DHYANCHAND".
The movie is likely to go on floors in 2021 and hit the screens in 2022.
As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Abhishek Chaubey has been writing the script for over a year with Supratik Sen. Details about the casting is yet to be announced.
Speaking about the project Abhishek said in a statement, "Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our national sport, and it's a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had a massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself".
