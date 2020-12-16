Abhishek Chaubey Set to Direct Film on Hockey Wizard Dhyan Chand

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Abhishek Chaubey has been writing the script for over a year with Supratik Sen. Details about the casting is yet to be announced.

Speaking about the project Abhishek said in a statement, "Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our national sport, and it's a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had a massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself".