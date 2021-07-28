'Pay Me 8 Crore': Aamir Khan's Clause Helped Finish 'Rang De Basanti' on Time

In the book I’ll Do It My Way: The Incredible Journey of Aamir Khan by Christina Daniels, Aamir is quoted in this context, ‘I didn’t know whether it was going to work or not.’

But he put himself firmly behind my unorthodox idea and became the character—something he is known to do. And I don’t mean it in a superficial way. He imbibed the soul of DJ and Chandrashekhar Azad and gave his own interpretation to it, ranging from the sublime to the mundane qualities of the character. Bharathi had given me a quote which she had read, ‘There are two primary choices in life. Either you let things be the way they are. Or take responsibility for changing them.’ I sent Aamir the same as a one-line brief for his character impetus.

Avan Contractor created a more urban hairstyle for his character

DJ. This was immediately post the period film Mangal Pandey and was

a whole new look. Arjun Bhasin, the stylist, worked on the entire cast’s look. Aamir rehearsed his Punjabi dialect and twang to perfection. He became one with the cast and crew—every supreme artist understands that the entire crew has to be elevated to another level to make magic happen. He was paired opposite Alice. She observed his command over the cast when she told BBC, ‘It’s only when you notice how people talk about a person that you realize how important or famous they are. Everyone looked up to Aamir, including the younger actors. He’s a lovely man, incredibly generous and funny.’