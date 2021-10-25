25 Yrs of Maachis: Gulzar's Take On Political Bias & Propaganda Still Rings True

Ernest Hemingway's The Killers has a washed-up boxer, Ole Anderson, who refuses to run away from his impending doom. He has come to the understanding that some acts can't be averted or avoided forever. He's the picture of a man who is too tired to care for life or death.

Kripal (Chandrachur Singh) in Gulzar's Maachis is an insurgent who joins the movement to wreak vengeance against those who have wronged his best friend. However, as the story unfolds, Kripal finds himself getting caught up in a web of unfortunate events.