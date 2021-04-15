'15-Day Shoot Halt Means Loss of Rs 1,000 Crore for Film Industry'

Shooting of Bhool Bhalaiyaan 2 came to a halt and Taapsee's Loot Lapeta post production has stopped.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday, 13 April, that film, TV and advertisement shoots will be halted from Wednesday (14 April) evening, as part of the new guidelines issued to try and curb the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The new restrictions have been implemented in the state from 14 April, 8pm and will continue till 1 May, 7am.
This is the second time that the entertainment industry has been forced to shut down. Last year, when the lockdown was imposed in March, shoots came to a sudden halt. TV shows resumed shooting after almost six months, followed by films. Things had started to look up from the beginning of this year.
However, the sharp spike in cases in the last one month, has brought things back to square one. So, what does this 15-day lockdown mean for the film, TV and advertisement industries? Will they survive the second hit? The Quint spoke to insiders, who are trying their best to prevent more damage from happening.
The beginning of the year looked hopeful as filmmakers announced a slate of theatrical releases and exhibitors heaved a sigh of relief after cinema halls reopened. But with the second wave of the pandemic, things have gone from bad to worse. Film releases have been pushed again, shoots of movies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ram Setu and Fukrey 3 have been suspended. Even the post-production of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Loop Lapeta had to be stopped.
The producer of the film Tanuj Garg, who has just recovered from COVID-19 himself, offers an assessment of the situation.
Earlier, in an interview with The Quint, filmmaker Anurag Basu said that it is now that the industry has started feeling the pinch because up until now exhibitors and producers were somehow managing things.
Birendra Nath Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also tells us that this 15-day lockdown will cost the industry a loss of almost Rs 1,000 crore.
He added that the film bodies have put across suggestions to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a recent meeting.
"The cost of the sets that have already been erected is piling up. If workers leave then the work will stop. So, we are trying to ensure that people who have been employed to build sets continue their work. There won't be any shooting, but they will maintain social distancing and keep working on the sets. We are also trying to get permission for post-production work at the studios. We have put forward these requests to the Maharashtra CM. Let's see what happens. We won't be shooting for the next 15 days and will follow the lockdown rules, but if the lockdown gets extended, we will shoot by creating bio bubbles. So after 15 days, no matter what the situation, we will start shooting."
A bio-bubble is a secure environment isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection. Creating a bio bubble for shooting means the crew and cast for shows or films after being tested for COVID, will be kept in one particular location. They won't be allowed to travel.
The Chairman of Indian Films and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), JD Majethia (also the producer of Wagle Ki Duniya) has been dealing with the COVID crisis on the sets of his own TV show. Recently, some crew members of the show tested positive, following which shooting was halted. Now, with the new COVID guidelines, Majethia expresses concern for the TV industry.
He added, "The COVID-related expenses are huge. We need a long term solution now. We will wait and watch during this two-week lockdown. We will also make plans for creating bio-bubbles and then approach the CM".
Unlike films and TV, the advertising industry doesn't seem to be much affected by the lockdown. Speaking to The Quint, advertiser, author & editor of MELT, Anant Rangaswami, said that the 15-day lockdown will have no significant negative impact on TVC production.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined