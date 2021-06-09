Case Against Instagram by BJP Leader Over GIF of Shiva With Wine

Singh wrote in his complaint that through the GIF, the accused is deliberately and intentionally hurting the feelings and sentiments of Hindus, including him by portraying Lord Shiva in a bad taste.

He alleged that the GIF has been created with the sole intention of inciting the followers of Hindu community and in the process, promote disharmony, hatred and enmity, and further, the conduct of the accused persons may result in extreme provocation of the followers of Hindu community and this may result into breach of peace.

“In view of the above stated, it is therefore most respectfully submitted that a criminal case be registered against the CEO, and other officials of Instagram, who in conspiracy with other persons have committed offences failing within the parameters of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Information Technology Act," Singh added in his complaint.