Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live Updates: Race To Finale Started; Krushna Again in Bigg Boss House As Dharmendra for Comedy

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Tonight on 28 January 2024: Who Will Win the Bigg Boss Trophy?
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates: Season 17 of Bigg Boss is about to end today with grand finale episode tonight on Sunday, 28 January 2024. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. Host Salman Khan will announce the name of Bigg Boss 17 winner at the end of the grand finale.
Bigg Boss 17 started from 16 October with contestants like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar. South Korean singer Aoora and TV actors Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan joined the show as wild card contestants.
Check out all the latest updates of Bigg Bos 17 grand finale here, and know who will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Krushna again entered Bigg Boss house but this time as Dharmendra. He entertained the house with his amazing comedy.
During a task Munawar said that he would not like to meet Ayesha after the show.
Orry declared Ankita, Samarth, and Neil winners of the fashion show task and clicked selfies with them.
Orry and Bharti entered Bigg Boss house for entertainment. Bharti said that there will be a fashion show in the house, and Orry will judge the contestants by giving them emojis known as Orryjis. The winners will get an opportunity to click a selfie with Orry.
Sudesh Lehri and Krushna entertained housemates with an entertainment filled comedy session.
Krushna called Bharti the best female comedian in the industry, and gifted her a shawl.
During a roast, Munawar and Samarth were seen making fun of each other. Munawar said that Samarth's name was changed to Chintu by his parents because it is important to have 'C' in his name. Munawar said that it is difficult for Samarth to walk in Isha's shoes.
Anurag and Khaanzadi are not present in the finale episode.
During the game, Aishwarya played the role of Ankita very well, and said that yes she is jealous of Mannara.
During a game Samarth who played Munawar was asked by Bharti that who is the real Bhabhi? Samarth replied that Bhabhis are in every city of India.
Krushna is imitating Jackie Shroff in the house and entertaining housemates with his comedy.
Krushna and Abhishek entered Bigg Boss house to entertain the finalists. All ex contestants are also in the BB house.
Salman Khan kickstarted the finale episode, and said that tonight he will be joined by many co-hosts like Abdu, Bharti, Harsh, Krushna, and Sudesh.
As per reports, after Ayesha Khan refused to perform with Munawar Faruqui. A finale performance between Mannara and Munawar will be seen on the stage.
According to online rumours, a finalist will be offered Rs 10 Lakh to quit the race to BB 17 finale. There are chances that Arun Mashettey may take it. Official confirmation is awaited.
The live streaming of grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 can be watched on JioCinema for free. The live telecast will be available on Colors TV.
The final fight will be among Munawar, Ankita, Mannara, Abhishek and Arun. The winner name will be declared at the end of the episode.
The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 is just 25 minutes away. This year, the finale will begin early at 6 pm.