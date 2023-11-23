Bigg Boss 17 Episode 38: A New Ration Task Stirs Fight In the House

Munawar makes Ankita understand that Sana is trying to create problems between her and Vikki and she needs to play smartly. Vikki tells everyone that Sana takes advantage of his sweetness and creates a new issue every day. Mannara and Munawar get into a fun banter. Abhishek and Samarth discuss their relationship with Isha. Samarth and Isha make up after their morning fight and this happened after Abhishek asked Samarth to go to her. Sana and Vikki are again seen fighting over the same issue. Sana feels that he acts as a leader of the group and the other housemates of house 2 deny it. Vikki asks Ankita to stay away from his matter with Sana and they get into an argument as a result.

Munawar and other housemates feel that Sana should move on and get over the fight since she has been speaking about the same issue for hours. News flashes on the screen and it mentions that today is Samarth's day and his favorite activities will be organized in the house. Housemates gather in the hall and Bigg Boss announces that 'stealing' is the activity since Samarth is found stealing chocolates and other items. Bigg Boss gives people an opportunity to steal things and ration from the containers in the garden. The owners of these containers are contestants of house number 2. People will have to enter the containers through a tunnel and steal as many things as they want. The housemates will be given two opportunities for two individual boxes. The housemates from 2 will keep filling the tunnel with sacks to obstruct the way and once the snoring sound is heard, the housemates of house number 2 will pretend to sleep in the sleeping bags. After this, 2 members from house number 1 and 3 will go through the tunnel to get the things. They will have approximately 5 minutes to steal the food items. Whatever the housemates will be able to steal will be the ration for their individual houses while the ration left will be for house number 2.