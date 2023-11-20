Bigg Boss 17 Episode 35, Written Update: Navid Gets Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 35 written updates for Monday, 20 November 2023, are here for fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the new episode of Bigg Boss Season 17, Mannara and Abhishek are seen fighting and passing personal comments at each other. Munawar is seen talking to Abhishek that he is on the wrong track and is fighting for the wrong reason. Ankita and Vicky are seen discussing how the game will change for Samarth and Isha in the coming days. Later, Munawar and Mannara are seen talking and he says that she doesn't need to go on a guilt trip for doing things during a task. Samarth asks Abhishek to stay cool and not lose his focus. Samarth tells Abhishek that Munawar will never give a wrong piece of advice.
Later, Khanzaadi is seen fighting against a few housemates over her health that she is resting and not performing the duties. Khanzaadi tells Rinku that she is stupid and they get into an argument. Neil tells Khanzaadi that Rinku was the only one to support her throughout and this is how she behaves with her. The entire house is seen on one side against Khanzaadi. Abhishek tells Rinku that Khanzaadi is a thankless person and she shouldn't be affected by her words.
Later, Rinku asks Mannara to talk respectfully and choose her words wisely. Later, Ankita tells Khanzaadi that she can't talk like this to Rinku but Khanzaadi feels that her housemates have changed after Neil and Aishwarya have joined them. Rinku says to Bigg Boss that she was very close to hitting Khanzaadi and she would be ready for the consequences. Abhishek asks Samarth to talk ill of him infront of Vicky and Ankita to know how they really feel about Abhishek. They plan to stage an argument but later Abhishek tells the camera that he is just trying to play and is just testing Samarth. The new day in Bigg Boss has begun with the anthem. Later, Isha feels that Ankita, Vicky, Khanzaadi and Munawar have formed a group. In the kitchen, Aishwarya and Khaanzadi are seen fighting over coffee.
Neil and Khanzaadi get into an argument about her victim attitude. Jigna hides the coffee. Munawar smiles over Khaanzadi and Mannara's sweet talk. Khanzaadi makes it clear that she has no grudges against Mannara. Khanzaadi and Jigna are seen fighting over food again. Bigg Boss asks the members of house number 2 to come to the archive room. Bigg Boss tells the housemates in house 2 that they have access to newspaper and episode footage in the archive room and they will be allowed to use this at the right time. Bigg Boss asks house number 2 to take 3 names who are still in the house due to their borrowed time but they should have been eliminated way before. They take three names on a majority basis- Jigna, Navid, and Rinku.
They feel Jigna should have been out in the first week itself while Navid tried a lot but cannot fit in the house. Bigg Boss then announces the names in the house and says that one of these three people will be evicted from the house depending on the votes of housemates from house number 3. The housemates choose Navid who is seen crying and people like Jigna, Abhishek, Ankita, and Khanzaadi are also seen crying. Vicky is seen hugging and crying for Navid. Jigna and Rinku seem angry with Vicky. Vicky convinces Khanzaadi and she then decides to cook with her housemates. Khanzaadi says that she will not do her duties since her housemates are not allowing her to cook with them.
Khanzaadi is seen distributing the leftover Diwali sweets in the house. Mannara tells Neil and Aishwarya that not replying to Khanzaadi will end her drama. Abhishek and Samarth are seen talking in front of Khanzaadi in a way that Abhishek can transfer his message to her but she refuses to talk to him. Munawar and Ankita are seen talking about Sushant. She is also seen crying missing her dad while Jigna is seen crying when she talks about her son and struggles.
