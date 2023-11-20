Bigg Boss 17 Episode 35, Written Update: Navid Gets Evicted From The Show

Neil and Khanzaadi get into an argument about her victim attitude. Jigna hides the coffee. Munawar smiles over Khaanzadi and Mannara's sweet talk. Khanzaadi makes it clear that she has no grudges against Mannara. Khanzaadi and Jigna are seen fighting over food again. Bigg Boss asks the members of house number 2 to come to the archive room. Bigg Boss tells the housemates in house 2 that they have access to newspaper and episode footage in the archive room and they will be allowed to use this at the right time. Bigg Boss asks house number 2 to take 3 names who are still in the house due to their borrowed time but they should have been eliminated way before. They take three names on a majority basis- Jigna, Navid, and Rinku.

They feel Jigna should have been out in the first week itself while Navid tried a lot but cannot fit in the house. Bigg Boss then announces the names in the house and says that one of these three people will be evicted from the house depending on the votes of housemates from house number 3. The housemates choose Navid who is seen crying and people like Jigna, Abhishek, Ankita, and Khanzaadi are also seen crying. Vicky is seen hugging and crying for Navid. Jigna and Rinku seem angry with Vicky. Vicky convinces Khanzaadi and she then decides to cook with her housemates. Khanzaadi says that she will not do her duties since her housemates are not allowing her to cook with them.

Khanzaadi is seen distributing the leftover Diwali sweets in the house. Mannara tells Neil and Aishwarya that not replying to Khanzaadi will end her drama. Abhishek and Samarth are seen talking in front of Khanzaadi in a way that Abhishek can transfer his message to her but she refuses to talk to him. Munawar and Ankita are seen talking about Sushant. She is also seen crying missing her dad while Jigna is seen crying when she talks about her son and struggles.