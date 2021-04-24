Anushka, Arjun, and Others Wish Varun Dhawan on His Birthday

Actor Varun Dhawan
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
As Varun Dhawan turns 34 years old today, a lot of celebrities shared their wishes on Instagram for the actor. Among some popular wishes were posts from Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, etc.
Check out their wishes here:
Varun recently got married to designer Natasha Dalal in January earlier this year. He was last seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan and he will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo next, that also stars Kiara Advani in the leading role.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined