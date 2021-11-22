Literature on Screen: Anuja Chauhan on Adapting Her Novel Into ‘Dil Bekaraar’

Dil Bekaraar is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Disney+ Hotstar’s Dil Bekaraar is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. The show stars Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar, Sukhmani Sadana, Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles.
The light-hearted drama series revolves around the Thakur family as they battle their ideological conflicts in the times of telegrams, Doordarshan, and Campa Cola. Set in the 80s, the show is a ride of nostalgia.
Author Anuja Chauhan spoke to The Quint about adapting Those Pricey Thakur Girls into the show. Her first book, The Zoya Factor, has been turned into a feature film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor as well. With her latest book, Club You To Death, the author ventured into writing crime thrillers.
Chauhan also spoke to us about the influence of modern literature on cinema and its adaptation to different kinds of visual mediums. She is currently working on a sequel to her novel Club You To Death.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)