Literature on Screen: Anuja Chauhan on Adapting Her Novel Into ‘Dil Bekaraar’

Disney+ Hotstar’s Dil Bekaraar is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. The show stars Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar, Sukhmani Sadana, Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles.

The light-hearted drama series revolves around the Thakur family as they battle their ideological conflicts in the times of telegrams, Doordarshan, and Campa Cola. Set in the 80s, the show is a ride of nostalgia.