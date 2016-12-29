The Best Of Birthday Girl Twinkle Khanna’s Brutal Wit And Sarcasm

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. The couple share two children - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle shares her birthday with her late father, superstar Rajesh Khanna.

After starting her career as an actress with films like Barsaat and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Twinkle only did a few more movies, following which she took up interior designing. She is now a successful entrepreneur, an author and columnist.

She is also venturing into film production with Padman, which features Akshay. Directed by R. Balki, Padman, releasing on January 26, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene.

The film is based on a short story from Twinkle's bookThe Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. The story is inspired from the life of Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine. The book has already sold 100,000 copies.

Twinkle, who also featured on BBC World to talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitation, says “awareness, education and access to sanitary pads are the three things that would help in putting an end to period taboos”.

"... To what I see as nothing less than a tragedy that 20 per cent of our school girls drop out of school when they start menstruating because they are unable to get access to sanitary pads or menstrual cups and have to rely on leaking pieces of cloth," she said.

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 29 December, 2016. It is being republished to mark Twinkle Khanna’s birthday.)