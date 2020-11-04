Tamil Actor Simbu Slammed for Violation of Wildlife Protection Act

Actor Silambarasan, also known as STR’s film Eeswaran is slated for a Pongal release. Smitha TK Actor Silambarasan’s film titled Eeswaran, has got into trouble for a sequence with a live snake in the film. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SilambarasanTR_) Entertainment Actor Silambarasan, also known as STR’s film Eeswaran is slated for a Pongal release.

Actor Silambarasan’s film Eeswaran, has got into trouble for a sequence with a live snake. The film is slated for a Pongal release. Eeswaran is directed by Suseenthiran, produced by Madhav Media, with music by Thaman and cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu.

A poster of the film Eeswaran.

A former performing animals sub committee member (who did not want to be named) has registered a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department asking if the makers of the film had sought permission from Animal Welfare Board of India for the use of an Indian cobra in the film as it is a clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.



“These makers cannot get permission as the practice is such that the mouth of the snakes is stitched with cello tape or it is defanged. They can use technology instead of using live snakes and subjecting them to this cruelty,” he told The Quint.



The ranger confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that the enquiry is underway.

“If you shoot an animal even in the background, you have to file for a permit and then get a pre-shoot and post-shoot permission and then get permission from the Animal Welfare Board of India,” he added.

Actor Silambarasan’s Twitter post.

A video of the actor, dressed in a cream shirt and lungi picking a snake from the tree and putting it in a sack held out by another man while a man dressed in black watches, sitting in a crouched position, has been doing the rounds on social media.



Another member has written a complaint to the Animal Welfare Board of India. “Many movies claim they use computer graphics in movies but we have seen that that they actually use live animals and stitch the mouth of the snake or give it sedatives, so that the actor is safe. This encourages people to catch wildlife as they know there is a thriving illegal business and this shortens the life span of the animal as it just dies shortly,” he said.



The AWBI in a response to the mail said they have not ‘received any application’ or ‘issued any certificate/ permission for the movie.’



We were unable to reach the makers of the film for a comment.