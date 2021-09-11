Watch: CCTV Visuals of Actor Sai Dharam Tej’s Bike Accident Released

His team even released a statement with an update on his condition, assuring fans that he was doing well and recovering. "Sai Dharam Tej is absolutely fine and recovering. Nothing to worry. He is under precautionary care in (the) hospital. After being stabilised, he is being shifted to Apollo Hospital for the continuation of (his) treatment."

Apollo Hospital also released a bulletin and said that he was stable and his organs were funcitoning. He would be kept in the ICU for controlled close monitoring.

A video of his accident has surfaced on social media that shows just how severe it was.