Watch: CCTV Visuals of Actor Sai Dharam Tej’s Bike Accident Released

Sai Dharam Tej, Telugu actor and nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi recently got in a gruesome bike accident in Hyderabad on Friday night. He was near Durgamcheruvu Cable Bridge when the accident occurred.
His team even released a statement with an update on his condition, assuring fans that he was doing well and recovering. "Sai Dharam Tej is absolutely fine and recovering. Nothing to worry. He is under precautionary care in (the) hospital. After being stabilised, he is being shifted to Apollo Hospital for the continuation of (his) treatment."
Apollo Hospital also released a bulletin and said that he was stable and his organs were funcitoning. He would be kept in the ICU for controlled close monitoring.
A video of his accident has surfaced on social media that shows just how severe it was.
He has suffered soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture, according to sources.
Madhapur Police Station, in a statement to the press said, "Sai Dharam Tej’s bike skid as he was going on the cable bridge. CCTV footage will be reviewed and accident case has been filed. No one else has sustained any injuries due to the accident. He was wearing a helmet and not drinking alcohol. His bike skid due to mud on the road."
The actor is famous for his roles in movies like Subramanyam For Sale, Chitralahari, and was last seen in the 2020 film Solo Brathuke So Better.
