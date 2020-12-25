Actor Rajinikanth Hospitalised in Hyderabad After BP Fluctuates

Rajinikanth had announced earlier this month that he would be entering the political fray and that his party will contest in the upcoming Assembly Elections. He is set to announce the name of the party and symbol in January.



News reports have suggested that the actor will soon announce his political party, ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’ with autorickshaw as the symbol. Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) has appealed to supporters and fans to wait for information from the top leadership regarding the symbol and the party.

"Name of a political party and a symbol registered with the Election Commission is being attributed to Rajinikanth and RMM by media organisations. RMM urges fans and supporters to wait for authentic information from the top leadership," a press release from RMM read.

Speculations are rife that he will extend support to BJP, thus helping them to make inroads in Tamil Nadu with this election.