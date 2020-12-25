Actor Rajinikanth Hospitalised in Hyderabad After BP Fluctuates

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday morning, 25 December, after his blood pressure reading showed severe fluctuation.
A few days ago, eight people from the sets of Annaatthe tested positive for coronavirus. Rajinikanth, however, tested negative for COVID-19 and had isolated himself. He did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but due to change in his blood pressure and exhaustion, he had to be admitted in the hospital for further evaluation.
The actor was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad over the last 10 days.
“He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable,” read a statement issued by the hospital explaining Rajinikanth's health condition.
During a routine check-up, they found that a few crew members tested positive, following which the shooting of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, being produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, was postponed. Directed by Siruthai Siva, major parts of the film are being shot at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.
Rajinikanth had announced earlier this month that he would be entering the political fray and that his party will contest in the upcoming Assembly Elections. He is set to announce the name of the party and symbol in January.
News reports have suggested that the actor will soon announce his political party, ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’ with autorickshaw as the symbol. Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) has appealed to supporters and fans to wait for information from the top leadership regarding the symbol and the party.
"Name of a political party and a symbol registered with the Election Commission is being attributed to Rajinikanth and RMM by media organisations. RMM urges fans and supporters to wait for authentic information from the top leadership," a press release from RMM read.
Speculations are rife that he will extend support to BJP, thus helping them to make inroads in Tamil Nadu with this election.
