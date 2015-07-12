5 Things About the Iconic Bimal Roy That Inspire Every Filmmaker

In the last shot of Do Bigha Zameen, Balraj Sahani’s Shambu was supposed to sit on his hunches, clutch the zamindar’s (played by Murad) feet and beg for his piece of land. Director Bimal Roy secretly told Murad to jerk his feet off Sahni’s grip, and then remove himself from the range of the camera — a fact Sahni wasn’t aware of. During the take, however, Murad’s foot landed on Sahni’s face with a thud. Insulted and hurt, Sahni was sobbing after the cut. Murad came running, apologised, took Sahni in his arms, and narrated the back story. The shot came out terrific, and Roy rose in Sahni’s eyes even more.

(The writer is a journalist and a screenwriter who believes in the insanity of words, in print or otherwise. His Twitter handle is: @RanjibMazumder)

(This piece is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 8 January, 2016. It is being republished on his birth anniversary.)