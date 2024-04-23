'We're Farmers but We Can't Farm': Behind the Human-Wildlife Conflict in Wayanad

Devasya, on the other hand, sold his one-acre land years ago.

"I had about 25 coconut trees and about 400 areca palm trees on that land. One night, three wild elephants entered my field and destroyed everything but four coconut trees. That incident wounded my heart so much that I sold off the land for very little money."

He told The Quint that acres of land in Vadakkanad is left unused "because of this crisis."

"This is not just an issue in Vadakkanad. Because of human-animal conflict, there are several areas where farmers are abandoning their farms. They're also abandoning it because they're not able to get profits," District Forest Officer (DFO, North Wayanad) Martin Lowel told The Quint.

He added: "We do have an RKDP scheme [Rebuild Kerala Development Programme], wherein the Forest Department can take over the land of non-tribals for a compensation package."