Polls to Three Vadodara Municipalities, Zila Panchayats Underway

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in six civic corporations, elections to 88 seats of three municipalities in Gujarat’s Vadodara district along with 34 Zila Panchayat and 168 Taluka Panchayat seats are presently underway.
According to news agency ANI, Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal said that voting will begin from 7 am and go on till 6 pm. He also said that multiple returning officers and assistant officers have been appointed for smooth conduct of elections.
In results that were declared on 2 February, the BJP won 483 out of 576 seats across six municipal corporations, retaining power in all of them.
The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, won 27 seats in Surat Municipal Corporation.
\Following the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of the state saying, “For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat, towards BJP.”
