Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections: BJP Wins Four Mayoral Seats, Leads in Others

Leading in all 17 municipal corporations, the party is set to continue its dominance in the municipal corporations.
(Photo: The Quint)
Up until now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded four wins in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) urban local body polls. Leading in all 17 municipal corporations, the party is set to continue its dominance in the municipal corporations.
So far, the party has won in Ayodhya, Jhansi, Saharanpur, and Vrindavan-Mathura – as per the UP state election commission.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed Samajwadi Party while campaigning. He had alleged that those who were responsible for riots and curfews in Kanpur were the SP’s candidates in the urban local body polls.
The polls were held in two phases – on May 4 and May 11. According to data by the Election Commission, around 53 percent of voters cast their votes out of the total 4.32 crore who were eligible.
BJP’s Umesh Gautam retained his seat in Bareilly while Ajay Kumar won in Saharanpur. Girishpati Tripathi won from Ayodhya and Vinod Agarwal won the seat from Mathura. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya thanked the people in the state for BJP’s victory.
(With inputs from Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)