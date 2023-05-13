Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections: BJP Wins Four Mayoral Seats, Leads in Others

Up until now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded four wins in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) urban local body polls. Leading in all 17 municipal corporations, the party is set to continue its dominance in the municipal corporations.

So far, the party has won in Ayodhya, Jhansi, Saharanpur, and Vrindavan-Mathura – as per the UP state election commission.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed Samajwadi Party while campaigning. He had alleged that those who were responsible for riots and curfews in Kanpur were the SP’s candidates in the urban local body polls.