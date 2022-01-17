Will Defeat Those Who Treated Farmers With Cruelty, Says Akhilesh Yadav

He said, “The party manifesto will be released soon with all the details. We have made some promises today regarding farmers that will be included in the manifesto as well.”

Yadav also promised sugarcane farmers that they are guaranteed to get paid for their crops within 15 days. He said, “Sugarcane farmers will get paid for their crops within 15 days even if we have to create a revolving fund for it.”

Some of the other promises made to farmers include:

MSP on all crops

Free electricity of up to 300 units

Free electricity for irrigation of fields

Interest-free loans for farmers

Appropriate insurance and pension schemes

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February-10 March in seven phases.