Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: See Which Big Netas Are Leading, Trailing

Check the results of VIP seats and key candidates of Telangana elections 2023.
(Photo: The Quint Lab)
Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates: From incumbent chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to heavyweights like Akbaruddin Owaisi and Mohammad Azharuddin, the fate of many big names in Telangana is being decided in this Assembly elections.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
KCR is the first and current Chief Minister of Telangana and also the President of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the ruling party in Telangana. In 2014, when the state underwent its first assembly elections, Rao contested and won from Gajwel constituency, which his bastion from where he has never lost an election since 1985. This time he is contesting from two constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy. In Gajwel, KCR is contesting against BJP’s Eatala Rajender and Congress' Thumkunta Narsa Reddy. From Kamareddy, he is taking on Congress candidate Revanth Reddy and BJP’s K. Venkata Ramana Reddy.
KCR's son KT Rama Rao is currently the Minister of IT, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Urban Development in Telangana government led by BRS. He is contesting from Sircilla constituency where he made his political debut by winning in 2009. This time he is facing a strong opposition from BJP's Rudrama Reddy and INC’s Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy.
BRS MLA from Siddipet constituency and minister for finance and health in the Telangana government, T. Harish Rao is contesting from his home constituency Siddipet. Candidates fighting against him are Doodi Srikanth Reddy (BJP), and Poojala Harikrishna (INC) along with many other independent candidates.
Served as the finance minister of Telangana in the first tenure of BRS, Eatala Rajendar switched sides to BJP. He is contesting from both Huzurabad and Gajwel. His opponents in Huzurabad include BRS Candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy and Congress Candidate Vodithala Pranav. While in Gajwel, he is facing CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao himself and INC’s Thumkunta Narsa Reddy.
Congress Candidate Anumala Revanth Reddy is contesting from two constituencies – Kodangal and Kamareddy. A two-time MLA from Kodangal from TDP, Reddy left TDP and joined Congress in 2017. BJP’s Bantu Ramesh Kumar and BRS’s Patnam Narendar Reddy are fighting as his opponents in Kodangal. He even faces stiff opposition from CM Rao and BJP’s K. Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy
BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, whose recent suspension by the party was revoked, is again contesting from Goshamahal. He is facing Congress Candidate Mogili Sunitha and Nanda Kishore Vyas from BRS.
Akbaruddin Owaisi is an MLA from Chandrayangutta constituency and a member of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi, his elder brother. He is contesting against Kowdi Mahendar (BJP), M. Sitharam Reddy (BRS), Boya Nagesh (INC).
Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin is contesting as the Congress Candidate from Jubilee Hills. He is also a former MP. Azharuddin’s key opponents include BRS’s Maganti Gopinath and AIMIM’s Mohammad Rashed Farazuddin.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar is the former state president of the BJP in Telangana and an MP in Lok Sabha from Karimnagar constituency. He was also appointed as the national general secretary of the BJP this year. Kumar is contesting from Karimnagar again this year. He is facing Purumalla Srinivas (INC) and Gangula Kamalakar (BRS).
Former MLA from BJP, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, is contesting as a Congress Candidate from Munugode constituency this year. He is fighting against Chalamalla Krishna Reddy (BJP) and Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (BRS) from the seat.
Nizamabad MP from the BJP, Dharmapuri Arvind is contesting from Korutla constituency this year. His major opponents from this seat are Juvvadi Narsinga Rao (INC) and Dr. Sanjay Kalvakuntla (BRS).
Soyam Bapu Rao, BJP’s MP from Boath had served as an MLA for the constituency early in 2004 from the TDP. After the state’s division he contested from Congress in 2018, and in 2019, won the seat from the BJP. He is fighting against Ade Gajender (INC) and Anil Jadhav (BRS) for this seat, this time.
BJP Candidate, Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao is the party’s MLA from Dubbaka Assembly constituency. Started his political career as a BRS member, Rao joined Congress later, but resigned and joined the BJP. He has successfully contested the legislative Assembly elections from Dubbak constituency before in 2014. Rao is also the state party secretary. His major opponents from this seat are Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy and BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.
Mynampally Hanumanth Rao represents the Congress from the state’s Malkajgiri constituency. Earlier a part of BRS, Rao has only joined the Congress recently. Twice-elected as an MLA but lost from this seat previously, Hanumanth Rao is fighting against N Ramachander Rao (BJP) and Rajshekhar Reddy (BRS).
Talasani Srinivas Yadav is the minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and cinematography in the current government of Telangana led by BRS. An MLA from Sanathnagar since 2018, Yadav is contesting against Marri Shashidhar Reddy (BJP) and Dr. Kota Neelima (INC) from the same seat.
Congress MP from Nalgonda, Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy is contesting from Huzurnagar constituency. He has served as an MLA from Huzurnagar previously in 2009. In the upcoming elections in the state, Reddy is fighting against Challa Srilatha Reddy (BJP) and Shanampudi Saidi Reddy (BRS).
Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has returned to the Congress just a year after leaving the party to join the BJP. He is contesting from Munugode Assembly constituency in the Nalgonda district. Reddy had joined the BJP after quitting Congress in August 2022, vacating his Munugode Assembly seat. In the by-polls, Reddy lost to Bharat Rashtra Samiti's Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy by a margin of 10,309 votes.
Dansari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, has once again been nominated by the Congress to contest from the Mulugu seat, which she successfully secured in the previous election. Adding an interesting dynamic to the competition is the decision of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to field 29-year-old newcomer Bade Nagajyothi against her.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)