Who Is Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress' First Deputy CM in Telangana?

Born to Mallu Akanda and Mallu Manikyam in Wyra of Khammam district, Bhatti Vikramarka graduated from Nizam College in Hyderabad and did his Master's from the University of Hyderabad. Bhatti Vikramarka has two brothers – R Mallu and Mallu Ravi, who is a former MP.

He was elected as the Madhira MLA in the united Andhra Pradesh government in 2009. In two years, he rose to the position of the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

He then won as an MLA in 2014 and 2018, becoming the second person to score a hat-trick from the Madhira segment. In 2019, he was appointed the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP).