UP Polls: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Slams BJP for 'Misuse of State Resources'

The RLD is going to the UP polls with the Samajwadi Party (SP), hoping to forge a merger of the votes of the Jats and the Muslims in western UP. The BJP, on the other hand, has been looking to take advantage of the internal tensions within the RLD, and had even offered a proposal to Jayant Chaudhary a few days ago to change his mind.

Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Jat leaders from western Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi on Wednesday, 26 January.

The RLD is riding on the mended ties between Muslims and Jats on the back of the farmers' protests. After more than a year of protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the revocation of the laws in November 2021.