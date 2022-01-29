UP Polls: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Slams BJP for 'Misuse of State Resources'

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary
Photo: (Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it was illicitly using the state's resources to its advantage ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.
"There is massive misuse being done by the government. Teachers are being made to attend rallies and being sent by the bus-loads. I am told there is going to be massive misuse of the postal ballot this time. People must be made aware of this," Chaudhary said, while speaking to NDTV.
The RLD is going to the UP polls with the Samajwadi Party (SP), hoping to forge a merger of the votes of the Jats and the Muslims in western UP. The BJP, on the other hand, has been looking to take advantage of the internal tensions within the RLD, and had even offered a proposal to Jayant Chaudhary a few days ago to change his mind.
Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Jat leaders from western Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi on Wednesday, 26 January.
The RLD is riding on the mended ties between Muslims and Jats on the back of the farmers' protests. After more than a year of protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the revocation of the laws in November 2021.
"The BJP won't change - their entire campaign is based on mandir-masjid politics, construction of Ram temple, Jinnah, etc. The BJP does not care about the 20 percent. Who are these 20 percent? According to their rhetoric, these are the 20 percent who cheer for Pakistan, are happy to see India not doing well in a situation, burst crackers when something bad happens to the BJP. So, this is like the BJP's dog whistle," Chaudhary said, remarking on the 80-20 comment made by the BJP earlier.
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February to 7 March in seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.
(With inputs from NDTV.)