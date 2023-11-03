'Speaking Against Muslims Also Wrong': SGPC Slams BJP Leader For Hate Speech

A hate speech by a BJP leader at a rally in Rajasthan's Tijara targeting the Muslims and Sikhs, has sparked a standoff between Sikh bodies and the BJP.

The hate speech was made by former BJP candidate Sandeep Dayma in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's present candidate from Tijara, Mahant Balaknath.

Though the leader has issued an apology, Sikh bodies including the SGPC are not willing to relent.