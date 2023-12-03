Sahara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP Won In This Seat Of Rajasthan

Sahara Election Result 2023 live updates for Rajasthan Assembly elections
Sahara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: What makes the 2023 Rajasthan elections interesting is the fact that no party has managed to win in Rajasthan in two consecutive elections since 1998. The power in Jaipur has been oscillating between the BJP and the Congress.
Now as the counting of votes is finally taking place, let's see if the people of Rajasthan are carrying on their 25-year old tradition or if the tradition is finally getting a break.
The 200-member state assembly of Rajasthan went to poll on November 25. A total of 1,875 candidates are in the field to gain the mandate of over 5 crore voters.
In the 2023 Rajasthan state Assembly Elections, Sahara constituency is witnessing a fight between Rajendra Trivedi of the Congress and Ladu Lal Pitliya of the BJP.
BJP Won in this seat of Rajasthan. We have updated this result of Sahara based on the live counting of votes.
In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, the Sahara seat was won by the Congress candidate Kailash Chandra Trivedi, while the BJP candidate Roop Lal Jat had come in second place.
In the Assembly elections of 2013, the Sahara constituency was won by Dr Balu Ram Chaudhary of the BJP and the Congress candidate Kailash Chandra Trivedi was the runner-up.
Sahara assembly constituency falls under Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by the BJP.
As per the final electoral roll published by the state Election Commission, Rajasthan has a total of 5,27,88,931 voters. The gender-wise classification of this figure includes 2,74,74,849 male voters, 2,53,13,458 female voters, and 624 voters of third gender.
In Sahara constituency, there are a total of 254211 electors in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections. Male voters comprise a total of 127678, while the count of total female voters in Sahara are 126528.
During the voting on 25 November, 188531 voters exercised their franchise in Sahara. A total of 95401 male voters turned up to vote, while the number of female voters who casted their votes in Sahara reached up to 93125.
The voter turnout rate recorded in Sahara for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election is 74.16 per cent. Overall, the voter turnout in Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 is recorded to be 74.62 per cent. The voter turnout of 2018 Rajasthan elections was 74.41 per cent.
In the runup to the 2023 state Assembly elections, Congress' Ashok Gehlot government announced a flurry of welfare schemes in a desperate attempt to break the chain of changing mandate. The opinion polls, however, indicated that the people of Rajasthan will maintain their custom.
In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Vasundhara Raje Scindia's BJP government lost power as Congress managed to win 99 seats while the BJP could win only 73 seats.
But in the five years since those elections, Rajasthan witnessed a lot of political developments. Both, the Congress and the BJP, has fought these elections while suffering infighting in their respective state units. The Congress saw the drama of Sachin Pilot's rebellion, while the divisions in Rajasthan BJP became apparent during the ticket distribution.
In the 2023 Rajasthan elections, the BJP has fielded its candidates in all 200 constituencies. Congress' candidates are contesting in 199 seats and it came in an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for one seat – Bharatpur. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also in the fray in 185 constituencies. Regional heavyweight Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has fielded its candidates in 78 seats. Out of 1,875 candidates in the poll fray, 1,692 are male and 183 are female.
The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly had polling in 199 seats as the voting for the Karanpur constituency was cancelled after the passing away of the Congress candidate from that seat. An Independent candidate from Sri Ganganagar constituency also died a few days before the polling but the elections there carried on because there is no provision of cancelling the election in case of the death of an Independent candidate.
