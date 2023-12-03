Bhopalgarh Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress Won In This Seat Of Rajasthan

Bhopalgarh Election Result 2023 Live Updates: What makes the 2023 Rajasthan elections interesting is the fact that no party has managed to win in Rajasthan in two consecutive elections since 1998. The power in Jaipur has been oscillating between the BJP and the Congress.

Check Rajasthan's seat-wise results on map , track how the big netas are performing, all the important live updates, latest news on the election results of Madhya Pradesh , Rajasthan , Telangana , and Chhattisgarh .



Now as the counting of votes is finally taking place, let's see if the people of Rajasthan are carrying on their 25-year old tradition or if the tradition is finally getting a break.



The 200-member state assembly of Rajasthan went to poll on November 25. A total of 1,875 candidates are in the field to gain the mandate of over 5 crore voters.