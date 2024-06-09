Modi Cabinet: 60 of 71 Ministers From BJP, Allies JDU & TDP Settle for 2 Each

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 9 June, took oath as the prime minister of India in a historic third consecutive term, sealing the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

In the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi took oath in the presence of thousands of guests that included heads of state of seven neighbouring countries, foreign dignitaries, the newly elected MPs, chief ministers, leaders of Opposition, religious leaders, and Bollywood celebrities.