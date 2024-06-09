Modi Cabinet: 60 of 71 Ministers From BJP, Allies JDU & TDP Settle for 2 Each

PM Narendra Modi 3.0 New Cabinet Full List and Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 9 June, took oath as the prime minister of India in a historic third consecutive term, sealing the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
In the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi took oath in the presence of thousands of guests that included heads of state of seven neighbouring countries, foreign dignitaries, the newly elected MPs, chief ministers, leaders of Opposition, religious leaders, and Bollywood celebrities.
While 30 MPs were inducted as Union Ministers, 41 others took oath as Ministers of State (MoS).
The oath was administered by President of India Droupadi Murmu.
While most ministers of PM Modi previous cabinet, including veteran BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman took oath along with PM Modi, nine new faces took also took oath on Sunday.
The BJP's two key allies like JDU and TDP, however, got just one ministry each.
Here's the full list of Union Ministers who took oath on Sunday.
Rajnath Singh (BJP)
Amit Shah (BJP)
Nitin Gadkari (BJP)
JP Nadda (BJP)
Shivraj Singh Chohan (BJP)
Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP)
S Jaishankar (BJP)
Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)
Piyush Goyal (BJP)
HD Kumaraswamy (Janata Dal Secular)
Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)
Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP)
Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh (JDU)
Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)
Dr Virendra Kumar (BJP)
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP)
Pralhad Joshi (BJP)
Jual Oram (BJP)
Giriraj Singh (BJP)
Ashwini Vaishnav (BJP)
Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP)
Bhupendra Yadav (BJP)
Gajendra Shekhawat (BJP)
Annapurna Devi (BJP)
Kire Rijiju (BJP)
Hardeep Puri (BJP)
Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP)
G Kishan Reddy (BJP)
Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ramvilas Paswan)
CR Paatil (BJP)
Out of the 41 MPs who took oath as Ministers of State, there were a few parties and leaders have been newly inducted.
Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP)
Jitendra Singh (BJP)
Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP)
Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena)
Jayant Chaudhary (RLD)
Jitin Prasada (BJP)
Shripad Naik (BJP)
Pankaj Chaudhary (BJP)
Krishan Pal (BJP)
Ramdas Athawale (RPI)
Ram Nath Thakur (JDU)
Nityanand Rai (BJP)
Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal)
V Somanna (BJP)
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP)
SP Singh Baghel (BJP)
Shobha Karandlaje (BJP)
Kirti Vardhan Singh (BJP)
BL Verma (BJP)
Shantanu Thakur (BJP)
Suresh Gopi (BJP)
L Murugan (BJP)
Ajay Tamta (BJP)
Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP)
Kamlesh Paswan (BJP)
Bhagirath Choudhary (BJP)
Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP)
Sanjay Seth (BJP)
Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP)
Durga Das Uikey (BJP)
Raksha Khadse (BJP)
Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)
Savitri Thakur (BJP)
Tokhan Sahu (BJP)
Raj Bhushan Choudhary (BJP)
Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma (BJP)
Harsh Malhotra (BJP)
Nimuben Bambhania (BJP)
Murlidhar Mohol (BJP)
George Kurian (BJP)
Pabitra Margherita (BJP)
Among the Union Ministers, six former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajnath Singh, HD Kumaraswamy, and Jitan ram Manjhi.
While Singh and Sonowal have been a part of the pervios Modi cabinet, it is Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy, and Manjhi's first stint at the Centre.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that he was present at the ceremony in the capacity of the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.
Most key Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee skipped the ceremony.
Heads of state of most neighbouring countries were present including Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Togbay, Maldives PM Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda'.
Prominent Indian business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Kumarmangalam Birla were also present at the ceremony.
Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, actor Rajinikanth, and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were also present.
