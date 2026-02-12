Scores of Muslims Were Almost Erased from Alwar Rolls. Why Is EC Avoiding Probe?

(Investigations into India's electoral institutions are a key part of The Quint's reportage. Help us do more such stories by becoming a member.)

Nearly a month after thousands of Form-7 applications were filed to remove names of voters in Rajasthan's Alwar district, authorities have yet to launch a credible probe into how the forms originated, who filed them, and whether signatures were forged.

Form-7 is the statutory objection form that can be used to delete names from electoral rolls in India.

As per copies of forms, seen by The Quint, they were overwhelmingly filed under the names of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and predominantly targeted Muslim voters in Rural Alwar.

This reporter spoke to BLAs who were signed as objectors on these forms, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) working in the area, and several people in the administration familiar with developments related to the case to piece together how the conspiracy unfolded and why the administration is not keen on launching an investigation.