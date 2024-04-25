'Some Things Stay the Same': Mapping Lives of Tribals in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad

"One family has to pay at least Rs 50 a month for electricity charges to run the motor," said Madhan, 62, a resident. "The motor is switched on at least twice or thrice a week. We collect the water in pots. My family of five can manage with that water. There is a tap where we collect the water."

Madhan recalled the previous challenges, "Earlier, we used to walk towards the nearby river and take that water for drinking, but the quality wasn't good. Now we have safe drinking water."

However, Madhan acknowledged that the colony still faces other issues. "I wouldn't say this is it, one water project won't solve our problems. There are other problems too in the colony, and work remains a major one. We don't have enough daily wage work or strong homes without leakage during the rainy season."

According to Madhan's 21-year-old grandson Mani, "The water project has solved one concern of the families here. But concerns change along the seasons. The rain is almost here, now the concern is of water leakages inside the houses. We get tarpaulin sheets covered on our roofs."