Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Cancelled After State Election Commission Assent

The panchayat elections have been due since December 2019 in Madhya

Pradesh. The government’s decision to pull out the ordinance was preceded by the Supreme Court’s verdicts this month.

The SC ruling had suspended the local body polls for all seats reserved for other backward classes (OBCs) citing lack of empirical data, and directed the state to restate OBC category seats as general seats.

Along with Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court also suspended ordinances formulated by Maharashtra granting OBC reservation in local body elections.

Following that, the Maharashtra Assembly, on Monday, passed a resolution suggesting that the (SEC) should not conduct any local body elections until reservation for OBCs was restored.