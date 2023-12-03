Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 LIVE: Track How the Big Netas Are Performing

Check the results of VIP seats and key candidates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023.
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live Updates: From incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath to union ministers like Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, the fate of many big names in Madhya Pradesh is being decided in this state's Assembly elections.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is fighting from his home turf of Budhni. Congress' Vikram Mastal Sharma is contesting against BJP's longest-serving CM.
Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath is contesting from his bastion of Chhindwara constituency in Madhya Pradesh. He is fighting against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu. Having secured victory in nine Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Nath also served as MP's chief minister between 2018 and 2020.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been nominated by the BJP to contest from the Dimani constituency against Congress candidate Ravindra Singh Tomar.
Congress' Ajay Singh, aka Rahul Bhaiya, is a former leader of opposition of the MP state Assembly. He is contesting from his traditional seat of Churhat. Son of former MP chief minister Arjun Singh, Ajay is fighting BJP's Shardendu Tiwari.
Prahlad Singh Patel is another union minister fielded by the BJP in the MP state Assembly election 2023. Five-time MP Patel is contesting from the Narsingpur constituency, facing competition from the Congress nominee Lakhan Singh Patel.
Kamleshwar Patel, a member of the Congress party, initially triumphed in the Sihawal Vidhan Sabha in 2013 and successfully retained the seat in 2018. Patel's primary rival in Sihawal is Vishwamitra Pathak from the BJP.
Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of the BJP, is currently contesting against the incumbent Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla from Indore 1.
Son of former MP chief minister Digvijay Singh, Jaivardhan Singh, served as the cabinet minister for urban development and housing during the Kamal Nath government. He is the current MLA from Raghogarh constituency and is competing against the BJP's Hirendra Singh Banti Banna.
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra is a six-time member of the legislative Assembly from Datia. In the 2023 elections, the Congress has put forward Awdhesh Nayak, a former RSS functionary instrumental in Narottam Mishra's previous electoral victories, as its candidate challenging the incumbent home minister.
Congress' Lakshman Singh is a former MP and three-time MLA. He is fielded from the Chachoura constituency against Priyanka Meena from the BJP.
Tribal face Faggan Singh Kulaste is another union minister fielded by the BJP in 2023 MP elections. Kulaste, who first entered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1990 representing Niwas constituency, is contesting from Niwas again in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, facing Congress candidate Chain Singh Warkade.
Jitu Patwari, who served as the cabinet minister responsible for higher education, sports, and youth affairs in Kamal Nath's cabinet. Patwari is running for the Rau constituency, where his opponent is Madhu Verma from the BJP.
Gopal Bhargava is a veteran cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. He has been consistently elected since 1985, representing the Rehli constituency. Jyoti Patel from the Congress is fighting against Bhargava in this election.
Senior Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma currently represents Sonkatch in MP state Assembly. In the past, he represented the Dewas Lok Sabha constituency. Rajesh Sonkar is the BJP's nominee for the Sonkatch seat and is competing against Sajjan Singh Verma in 2023 elections.
Imarti Devi, a close associate of Union Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined the BJP after defecting from the Congress in 2020. She served as the minister for women and child development first in Kamal Nath's cabinet and then in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's. In this election, she is once again contesting from Dabra against INC's Suresh Raje.
Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya is fielded from the Bhander constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections. The BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Pironia as their candidate on this seat.
Congress' Govind Singh is the leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh state Assembly. Singh, who is fighting from the Lahar assembly constituency against BJP's Rasal Singh, secured his seventh consecutive term in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and previously held the position of cabinet minister in the state government.
