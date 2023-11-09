BJP 'Copied' Ladli Behna Yojana From Congress, is Anti-Sanatana: Digvijaya Singh

The Quint is bringing out exclusive ground reports from across five states through the elections and we need your support in telling stories that matter. Follow and support our coverage here.

“The anti-incumbency against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government [in 2018] wasn’t as much as it is now. And the Congress is better prepared this time around,” said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh as he sat down with The Quint for a detailed interview ahead of the polling in Madhya Pradesh on 17 November.