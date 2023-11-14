'Who Cares About a Dalit Child Anyway?': Parties in MP Stay Silent on Casteism

The Quint is bringing out exclusive ground reports from across five states through the elections and we need your support in telling stories that matter. Follow and support our coverage here.

"My baby girl was born on the streets because upper-caste men blocked the roads," Rajabai, a 25-year-old Dalit woman in Chhatarpur district's Sisolar village in Madhya Pradesh, alleges to The Quint.

At about 11 am on 2 November, a group of Dalit women in Sisolar village surrounded Rajabai to deliver her baby in the middle of the government-built road.