Uttar Pradesh: Exit Polls Predict Huge BJP Victory, 10-15 Seats for INDIA Bloc

Ab ki baar...UP mein kiski sarkaar?

The much-awaited exit poll surveys were released on Saturday, 1 June, and The Quint is taking stock of what's in store for Uttar Pradesh, the most electorally crucial state consisting 80 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

It's a high-stakes battle for BJP in UP, where they need to bag more seats, in UP, the caste arithmetic and equations, local issues, the Ram mandir issue, choice of candidates among the INDIA bloc may or may not impact the results.

Since predictions by psephologists and political analysts have been the talk of the town this election season, let's look at some key exit polls.

First up, India Today-Axis My India which is predicting the following: