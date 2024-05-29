Over 1/3 Candidates Among Punjab’s Major Parties are Turncoats; Most in BJP

Traditionally allies, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be contesting Lok Sabha elections separately after a very long time. Following differences over the farm laws in 2020, the 24-year-old alliance between the parties finally broke down.

Ruling AAP and former ruling party of Punjab, Congress, have also fielded their individual candidates in each of the 13 constituencies. The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc, but are contesting separately in Punjab.

This political muddle in Punjab has caused several leaders to become turncoats. About 38% candidates of Punjab's major parties in this Lok Sabha elections have switched parties in the last five years.