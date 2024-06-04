Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP Sweeps Delhi 7-0; INDIA Gains Vote Share

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a comfortable vote margin in all of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats, continuing its 2019 spree in the capital city.

While the BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had fielded candidates in all seven constituencies, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fought the elections together with the former contesting on three seats and the latter on four seats.

The total voter turnout in Delhi, which voted in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, was 58.7 percent -- 2.5 percent lesser than 60.6 percent, recorded in the 2019 general election.

The BJP's vote share in Delhi had dropped from 56.9 percent in 2019 to 54.32 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, the Congress vote share has also dropped from 22.6 percent to 19.07 percent; whereas AAP's vote share has made significant gains at 24.04 percent. However, it must be remembered that that the Congress contested only three seats as opposed to seven last time and AAP contested four as opposed to seven last time.