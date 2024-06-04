Lok Sabha Election Results: Surprise Wins and Losses

Smriti Irani is trailing behind Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma.
(Photo: The Quint)
With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a little more than the majority mark until afternoon, the results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, contrary to exit polls predictions, have thrown up some surprises, with some of its candidates losing in some key seats.
Smriti Irani lost to KL Sharma.
Uttar Pradesh's Amethi seat saw a fierce electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Smriti Irani and Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma - a close associate of the Gandhi family. Irani has conceded defeat in the Congress bastion.
Irani won the seat in 2019 by defeating the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
The Amethi seat comprises five assembly segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi. Voting for this seat was held on 20 May in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
In Bansakantha seat, Congress' Geniben Thakor defeated Rekha Chaudhary of the BJP, which was aiming to win all 26 seats in Gujarat for a third time, by 30,000 votes.
This is the opposition's first win in Gujarat since 2014. The seat comprises the assembly segments of Vav, Tharad, Dhanera Danta, Palanpur, Deesa, and Deodar.
The seat has been a stronghold of the saffron party. In 2019, BJP’s Parbatbhai Patel won the seat by defeating Congress’s Parthi Bhatol. The BJP won the seat in the 2014 elections also.
In Hassan, Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape and serial sex abuse, has lost against Congress’ Shreyas Patel.
The Congress has won this seat after 25 years. Patel had lost against Prajwal’s father HD Revanna from Holenarsipur in the last Assembly elections last year.
The Hassan seat has historically been a stronghold of the JD(S) with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda representing the constituency several times in the past.
The NDA has scripted history in Kerala this time by opening an account by winning the Thrissur seat. Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi is leading from this seat, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.
Gopi is running from the seat for a second consecutive time. In 2019, he was defeated by Congress' TN Prathapan and finished a distant third. Thrissur seat is a Congress bastion and is dominated by the Hindu community, with about 45 percent of the vote share, but it has a sizeable Christian voter base, estimated at around 30-35 percent.
Former cricketer and political newcomer Yusuf Pathan, who contested on a TMC ticket from the Behrampore seat which has been a Congress bastion, has been able wrest the seat from the Congress.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the current MP from the seat, has been representing it since 1999 and despite the formidable TMC wave, Chowdhury had previously maintained a stronghold in the region.
National Conference (NC) vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, 4 June, conceded defeat to independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is more popularly known as Engineer Rashid, in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.
NC leader Mohammad Akbar Lone won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These are the first elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.
The PDP supremo was trailing in the seat by a huge margin with NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmed taking the lead.
"Respecting the verdict of the people, I thank my PDP workers and leaders for their hard work and support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning and losing is part of the game and wont deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian sahab for his victory," she said in a tweet. Mufti had won from the seat in 2014.
In the Rajandgaon Lok Sabha seat, the BJP's Santosh Pandey from BJP is currently in the lead over senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
The seat has been a BJP stronghold for over 30 years now. In the 2019 elections, Santosh Pandey defeated Congress' Bhola Ram Sahu. Baghel's defeat comes less than six months after his party failed to secure a victory in the Assembly elections in the state last year.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh lost from the Bangalore Rural seat on Tuesday, 4 June.
The seat, which has been a stronghold of the Shivakumar brothers, has been won by the BJP's Dr CN Manjunath, who is a well-known cardiologist.
A politically complex region, it comprises agrarian zones and the IT corridor of Electronics City in Bengaluru. The backward Magadi taluk lies here, as does the industrial township in Bidadi with its Toyota unit.
Coimbatore witnessed a high-stakes battle with BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai losing from the seat.
The seat witnessed a three-cornered contest in Coimbatore, saw Annamalai take on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Singai G Ramachandran contesting his first-ever election, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Ganapathy P Rajkumar.
Coimbatore is seen as an AIADMK stronghold and, more recently, a BJP stronghold. The BJP won the Coimbatore South assembly seat in 2021, when its candidate, Vanathi Srinivasan, defeated actor and politician Kamal Haasan.
Azad Samaj Party (ASP)-Kanshi Ram leader and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ has won the election from the Nagina seat by defeating BJP candidate Om Kumar.
In 2019, the Bahujan Samaj Party Girish Chandra won Nagina, which is a reserved constituency and includes over 3.5 lakh Dalit voters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined