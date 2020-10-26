Ladakh Hill Council Polls: BJP Wins 15 Seats, Congress Bags Nine

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 15 seats and Congress bagged nine seats on Monday, 26 October, in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, reported ANI. Independent candidates reportedly won the remaining two seats. The polls were conducted for a total of 26 seats. LAHDC-Leh has a total of 30 seats, with four councillors being nominated by the government, reported Hindustan Times.

More Details

Counting of votes, according to Hindustan Times, began at the Amphitheatre of SSK, Tisuru, Leh, at around 9 am in the morning.

Further, according to the report, 89,776 people, including 45,025 women voted in this elections. The polling took place at 294 stations.

In the previous election, BJP had secured control of the council, winning 18 out of the 26 seats. Ladakh’s Kargil district has a separate hill council with elections for it taking place separately.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)