Downtown Srinagar has had a long history of rejecting political parties, rooted in a deep-seated belief of non-participation in the electoral process. The area, which has witnessed several revolutionary movements over the years, continues to remain a stronghold of resistance.

Residents have consistently supported key separatist leader and All Parties Hurriyat Conference's (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is frequently under house arrest. Despite his confinement, the people of Downtown Srinagar continue to follow his ideology, reflecting their enduring commitment to his vision and their skepticism towards mainstream political solutions.