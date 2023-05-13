Karnataka Elections: Former CM’s Son Nikhil Kumaraswamy Loses From Ramanagaram

According to political observers, winning Ramanagara constituency was supposed to be a "cakewalk" for Nikhil, as his family has been holding the fort for a long time.

In fact, JD(S) has been in Ramanagara for the last 29 years.

After Deve Gowda's win in 1994, Nikhil's father Kumaraswamy emerged victorious in 2004, 2008, and 2013. During the 2018 elections, Kumaraswamy contested from both Ramanagara and Channapatna, both located in the Old Mysuru region, and emerged victorious in both constituencies.

Subsequently, he relinquished his position in Ramanagara to his wife, Anitha, who won the constituency in a by-election in 2018.

"I don't want to define it as a cakewalk or anything else. An election is an election and we don't know how things go even if people like us. There are many aspects to it, many equations to it, as there is a BJP candidate and a Congress candidate against me as well," Nikhil had said in an interview with News18.