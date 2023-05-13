Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka election  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka Elections: BJP Leader and State CM Basavaraj Bommai Wins From Shiggaon

Karnataka Elections: BJP Leader and State CM Basavaraj Bommai Wins From Shiggaon

He won the Shiggaon seat by a margin of 35,978 votes.
The Quint
Karnataka Election
Published:

In the 2018 elections, the BJP candidate won the Shiggaon Assembly, defeating Congress candidate Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9265 votes. Bommai had secured 83,868 votes in 2018.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the 2018 elections, the BJP candidate won the Shiggaon Assembly, defeating Congress candidate Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9265 votes. Bommai had secured 83,868 votes in 2018. </p></div>

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Leader and State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai won the Shiggaon seat, beating Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan by a margin of 35,978 votes.

Earlier in the day, he had conceded defeat and said the BJP has "not been able to make the mark."

In the 2018 elections, the BJP candidate won the Shiggaon Assembly, defeating Congress candidate Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9,265 votes. Bommai had secured 83,868 votes in 2018.

In 2018, Janata Dal (Secular) formed an alliance with the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister. In 2019, however, 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned due to which the coalition government collapsed. The BJP then formed a government with B S Yediyurappa as chief minister. In 2021, he resigned, after which Bommai became the CM.

The Shiggaon constituency in North Karnataka’s Haveri district, was one of the 104 assembly seats won by the BJP in the 2018 elections. The constituency sees strong Hindu-Muslim polarisation in terms of voting preferences.  

Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan had replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, who is the president of Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi-Dharwad as the Congress candidate from the constituency.

Also ReadKarnataka Exit Polls 2023: 'Not 100% Correct,' Says Bommai, DK Shivakumar Agrees

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT