'Cracked Walls, Temp 60°C': 70,000 Living Over Jharia Coal Fire Await Safe Home

Shravan Kumar Sharma, who owns a salon in Jharia and has been living here with his family for over 30 years, told The Quint that he has, in fact, received the keys to the quarters in Belgaria. But he is not keen on moving.

“The house is in a jungle. There is no school or hospital nearby. There is no provision of electricity or water. When I went there to see the place, many houses had no doors or windows,” Sharma complained.

Purnima Singh acknowledged the issue and said that she has recommended a “4Cs formula” to resolve it.

“The first C stands for Cluster, where the residents should be moved together and not separated from their families. The second C stands for Cut Off, which should be moved to 2018 to absorb more people. The third C stands for Compensation, which should be given there and then. And the fourth C stands for Convenience or amenities such as hospitals, banks, police stations to be set up in Belgaria,” she explained.

Purnima added that the one-time settlement for Non-Legal Title Holders should be increased to Rs 5-6 lakh so that they can start with small businesses.

The process becomes more complicated with Legal Title Holders or landowners in Jharia.

“For them, the question is of a dignified life. Why should they leave their lands for a place where there is no guarantee of a livelihood? Besides, the compensation they get depends on their ability to negotiate with BCCL,” explained Ramesh Sharma, an activist with Ekta Parishad, an organisation working for land rights. He added that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) should be set up to upskill people and for a just transition.