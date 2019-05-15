Vidyasagar, the Social Reformer Who Challenged Conservative Hindus

With a statue of Vidyasagar vandalised in his eponymous college, allegedly by BJP workers, there isn’t a doubt in anyone’s minds here that he will be integral to campaigning in the three seats of Kolkata and six other constituencies in the state going to vote on 19 May in the seventh and final phase of this general election.

So who was the man everyone is fighting over now? Here’s a look at the life and times of the person who led the social movement to legalise widow remarriage and was so erudite that he received the epithet ‘Ocean of Learning’, ‘Vidyasagar’ in Bengali.