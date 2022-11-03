Himachal Pradesh Election: Data Says Advantage BJP But There Are a Few X-Factors

With just 68 Assembly seats, Himachal Pradesh is a small but complex state and elections here aren't easy to predict.

Most seats have under 90,000 voters and some, like Lahaul & Spiti, have less than 30,000. Lesser voters means narrower margins. A few thousand votes could change equations in a seat, rebel candidates polling even a few hundred votes could make the difference between winning and losing for the bigger parties.

The state is also highly diverse, with several languages and dialects spoken within its boundaries.

However, there are a few broad trends that are clearly visible in the poll-bound state. We'll examine these with the help of data, inputs from the ground and a little bit of history.