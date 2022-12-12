Himachal Pradesh: New CM Sukhwinder Sukhu Faces These 4 Key Challenges

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday 11 December along with Mukesh Agnihotri as Deputy chief minister, the first ever in the history of Himachal Pradesh.

This is a delicate balancing act that the party seems to be attempting. There are several aspects to the Congress' leadership challenge in Himachal Pradesh.

But they are components of a bigger change - the move away from the Virbhadra Singh era.

A six-term chief minister and Raja of Bushahr principality in Shimla district, Virbhadra Singh towered over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh for the past three decades until his demise in 2021.

He still remains the only Congress leader with pan-Himachal popularity.

None of the present leaders in the Congress or even in the BJP presently, can claim to be popular across the linguistically and geographically diverse state.