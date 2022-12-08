Himachal Flip-Flops Again: Here’s How Map of HP Has Changed From 2017 to 2022

Here's how the map of Himachal Pradesh has changed from 2017 to 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
In a state that is no stranger to alternating governments, power has changed hands once again. The incumbent BJP government has been displaced by the people of Himachal Pradesh, who have delivered a mandate in favour of the Congress this Assembly election.
After counting concluded in the hill state, the Congress secured victory and bagged 40 seats in the 2022 Himachal Assembly election, while the incumbent BJP managed to secure only 25 seats.
Independent candidates bagged the remaining three seats in the Himachal Assembly.
According to the Election Commission website, the final numbers for the Himachal Pradesh elections are as follows:
Indian National Congress: 40 seats
Bharatiya Janata Party: 25 seats
Independents: 03 seats
